Plan on some good, clean fun at 30th annual Trash Bash

Each year tons of trash and debris from urban areas and roadsides wind up in the river after a rainfall. Help clean up our river during the Fall Trash Bash.

Online registration is now open. Join the 30th annual Tarrant Regional Water District Trash Bash the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Choose a location along the Trinity River or at an area lake. Bring a group, a friend or just yourself to clean up Fort Worth’s river and reservoirs.

Photo: Groups and individuals come together and share in the fun of making Fort Worth a cleaner city.