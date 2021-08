The University of Tampa has announced that Dr. Thomas Witherspoon has been selected as the University’s new chief diversity officer. In the position, Witherspoon will be charged with developing a diversity strategic plan to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals and objectives that support UT’s mission, and will lead the University’s implementation of the recommendations in the Values to Action: UT's Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report. Witherspoon will begin at UT on Monday, Aug. 30.