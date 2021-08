Like sports car racing, open-wheel racing teams use many full cars over the course of their programs. Unlike sports car racing, open-wheel cars generally do not have any collectible value of their own and, unless they are F1 champions or Indianapolis 500 race winners, are rarely ever stored in a complete state. As a result, the used racing car market is crawling with interesting rolling chassis options in need of an engine and some serious care. Most of these eventually become show cars or spares for more historically significant racers. One, however, has been earmarked for a much more interesting fate.