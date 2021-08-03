Cancel
Economy

Marriott reports big jump in occupancy and rates

By Tovin Lapan
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott CEO Anthony Capuano said the hotel company's Q2 results reflected the "incredible resilience of travel demand," as there was a significant jump in key performance metrics. Worldwide occupancy was 51%, a 13-point rise over the first three months of 2021. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $70.29, a 54%...

