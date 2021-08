If you have ever dreamed of performing for Disney, now may be your time to shine in the magical spotlight. Disney is known for putting on Broadway-level performances — whether that be in their Parks, on cruise ships, or on an actual Broadway stage! Disney Cruise Line has, of course, been heavily affected over the past year as the pandemic has halted the cruising industry altogether. Now, Disney Cruise Lines are bringing back the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, and the new Disney Wish for Guests to enjoy in a year.