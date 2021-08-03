RHODE ISLAND - NEWS AND UPDATES ON THE US STATE

'It's wrong to hope he dies from COVID, right?' Rhode Island Democratic strategist slammed for tweet about Lindsey Graham's COVID-19 diagnosis

A top consultant for Rhode Island's Democratic Party is in hot water after tweeting Monday night about Sen. Lindsey Graham's COVID-19 diagnosis. 'It's wrong to hope he dies from COVID right? Asking for a friend. #COVIDIsNotOver #Lindsey Graham,' wrote Kate Coyne-McCoy, an executive consultant for the state's Democratic party....read