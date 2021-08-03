Google's Tensor chipset explained: Core Pixel features amplified
Google has just officially announced thePixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which are bound to release in the fall, along with some key specs and details that will certainly make the wait a bit more bearable. Similarly to the way Google teased the Pixel 4 by announcing it, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official without a complete specs sheet or a price tag. Being Pixels, it's natural that the cameras will be the most intriguing feature of the upcoming devices, but get this, unlike previous years, Google is skipping the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for a custom system that will power its upcoming flagships.www.phonearena.com
