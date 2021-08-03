Cancel
Cell Phones

Google's Tensor chipset explained: Core Pixel features amplified

By Peter Kostadinov
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has just officially announced thePixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which are bound to release in the fall, along with some key specs and details that will certainly make the wait a bit more bearable. Similarly to the way Google teased the Pixel 4 by announcing it, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official without a complete specs sheet or a price tag. Being Pixels, it's natural that the cameras will be the most intriguing feature of the upcoming devices, but get this, unlike previous years, Google is skipping the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for a custom system that will power its upcoming flagships.

