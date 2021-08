If you can't wait until the holiday for some Halo fun, you can play Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode this week. The official Halo Twitter account just announced the dates for the first technical preview. The preview will begin on July 29 and will be available until August 1. Unfortunately, this isn't a traditional 'open' beta and will be available to only a select few thousand people. This is one of many technical tests, and you might be able to play Halo early in the next batch if you didn't receive the email this time.