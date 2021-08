Within the Blade is a stealth action platformer developed by Ametist Studio and published by Ratalaika Games. Within the Blade originally released on PC under the name Pixel Shinobi, but outside of this title change the console port is mostly identical. In a mystical version of feudal Japan, the dreaded Steel Claw daimyo has begun a rampage across the country. Now, only the Black Lotus ninja clan is able to stop them. Players take control of Hideaki, a veteran of Black Lotus who is leading the charge. He is further assisted by other members like Genshi the clan leader and sensei, Sayuri the forward scout, and various townspeople that provide services.