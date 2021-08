Tennessee Titans fans will have plenty of guys to pay attention to as camp nears. Yes, it’s almost time folks. As the days of Summer come and go we’re assured of two things. One football season is almost here, and second, and this has been true for a while, the Summer season always leads to Fall. That means Tennessee Titans fans will be inundated with updates of their favorite team running around Baptist Sports Park before undertaking a preseason schedule and regular-season campaign that will look much different than it has before.