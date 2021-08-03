Scatman Crothers: Groovin’ With … Scatman (Panda)
Benjamin “Scatman” Crothers’ career spanned more than six decades, during which he worked as a drummer, guitarist, and vocalist (his musical compatriots over the years included Cab Calloway, Slim Gaillard, and the King Cole Trio), as well as appearing in over 50 films, perhaps most famously Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. By the late 1970s, when these tracks were recorded, he’d become a celebrity to a new generation via his television work, including his role as Louie the Garbage Man in the hit series Chico and the Man and various talk-show appearances—notably, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson—on which he showcased his still-potent talents as a vocal entertainer.jazztimes.com
