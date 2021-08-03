Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Hunters Reminded of Basic Hunter Education Course Requirements

delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. With fall hunting seasons approaching, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds hunters born after Jan. 1, 1967, that they must successfully complete an approved Basic Hunter Education Course to obtain a Delaware Hunting License. Early pre-registration is advised due to limited class seating, with classes filling quickly as the hunting season approaches.

news.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunter Safety#The Hunter Education#De Gov Huntersafety#De Gov Digitaldnrec#Delawareans#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Circleville, OHCircleville Herald

Free hunter course being offered locally

CIRCLEVILLE — Bill Frost is offering a free hunter education course on Aug. 9, Aug. 10, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at the American Legion in Circleville on U.S. Route 23. The course, which is from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, will teach hunter ethics, gun handling safety, wildlife management, personal safety and survival.
Pennsylvania Statewcexaminer.com

A new option for hunter education

Many Pennsylvania hunters can fondly recall the day they took their hunter’s safety/education program. It has most often been a day chock full of learning that set the course for a lifetime of enjoyment and respect for hunting, trapping and the outdoors.
HobbiesLas Vegas Sun

Hunters are in it for themselves

The July 21 letter “Sportsmen not fairly portrayed” omits crucial pieces of contextual information as the writer attempts to glorify Nevada wildlife killers. Claimed volunteer actions by hunter organization members are done so only to ensure a steady supply of animals for their members to kill. There is no altruism in these efforts, only the ultimate goal of killing.
Hobbieshuntingdondailynews.com

Young hunters to get tags

Eligibility for mentored hunting licenses have evolved over the years, and the list of animals that mentored hunters can harvest continues to grow. The state Board of Game Commissioners decided during its July 24 meeting that those with mentored hunting licenses will soon be able to obtain their own tags for bear and waterfowl.
Educationtooeleonline.com

Hunter education classes available, but fill up quickly

If you are interested in trying hunting for the first time this fall or winter, you’ll need to look into either taking a hunter education class or participating in the Trial Hunting Program. If you’ve never taken hunter education, rest assured that it isn’t too late; but don’t put it off because classes fill up quickly!
Madison, WIUrban Milwaukee

Get Ready For A Safe Hunting Season: Take A Hunter Safety Course

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging people from all walks of life to give hunting a try this year and sign up for a hunter safety course. It’s never too early to think about completing your hunter education course or retaking it as a refresher.
Utah StateABC 4

Fall hunts begin, Utah DWR reminds hunters of safety in the fields

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hunting season is here. The crisp fall mornings in the mountains are just over the horizon with archery buck and bull, and general spike season beginning Saturday, Aug. 21. Although archery season does not involve firearms, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters...
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

Hunter safety course remains remote in 2021

EL CENTRO — Less than a month remains before the opening day of upland game hunting season 2021 which raises the question, for those who don’t have a license yet, is there still time to certify before September 1?. The answer is yes!. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s...
AnimalsEllsworth American

Deer hunter survey

The Northwoods Sporting Journal received 59 responses to its recent deer hunter survey. These responses have been collated and are reported below. Although the statistical validity of this survey may not comply with scientific protocols, it does lend some anecdotal insights into what Maine deer hunters are thinking and doing when it comes to any-deer permits and the harvesting of does.
Madison, WI101 WIXX

DNR Offering Different Options for Hunter Safety Courses

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people from all walks of life to give hunting a shot this year, and sign up for a hunter safety course. DNR officials say it’s never too early to think about completing your hunter education course or retaking it as a refresher.
HobbiesSidney Herald

Six Tips for New Hunters

A big part of my job is encouraging folks to participate in outdoor recreation, particularly hunting. Whether that’s hunting for the first time, continuing the enjoyment of time spent afield, or diving back into a hobby left forgotten, my job is rewarding in so many ways. Something I enjoy the heck out of is watching someone hunt for the first time. When watching a beginner it’s clear to see the muscle memory flaunted by a hunting veteran has not yet been earned. However, the excitement to be hunting and the elation when it all comes together is something rarely seen in those with many years under their belt. The beginnings of a new venture present both the best rewards and the most difficult hurdles. The means to the end are the same across the board but navigating the rough waters of inexperience can be made a little easier with a few tips I’ve taken note of as I’ve dove into the unfamiliar world of upland hunting.
Orr, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Longtime instructor reflects on changes in hunter education

ORR— When a person ages into their seventies, it’s a given that they’ve left many things behind in their lives, and Dick Olson is no exception. A Virginia native who graduated from Virginia High School in 1967 and went to junior college there for two years, Olson left the Iron Range behind when he moved on to study natural resources at the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota. He left that behind to move to Cook to work for the U.S. Forest Service for a time, then left that job to work for Boise-Cascade. After 33 years, he left that job, too, and about 15 years ago he left Cook behind for a new home at Myrtle Lake.
Delaware Statedelaware.gov

Delaware to Solicit Projects for Water Quality Funding

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in conjunction with the Division of Public Health, will begin soliciting for new water quality projects Aug. 11 as DNREC and DPH start to develop 2021 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving (DWSRF) project priority lists. Projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF project priority lists to be considered for funding.
Idaho Statekboi.com

Idaho Fish and Game Hunter Education classes resume

Idaho Fish and Game says in-person hunter education classes are back in full swing and just in time for new hunters to complete them before the fall seasons. The in-person classes were suspended in spring 2020 due to COVID-19. KIVI-TV reports, the instructor-led classes provide new hunters with a hands-on...
Utah Statebasinnow.com

UTAH DWR Reminds First Time Hunters To Take Class For Fall/Winter Hunt

For anyone wanting to try hunting for the first time in the fall or winter the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released a reminder that individuals need to either take a hunter education class or participate in the Trail Hunting Program. The most popular time to take the classes is in January and February so people can apply for the draw. The next busiest months are July and August, just before fall general-season big hunts. To hunt in Utah, everyone born after December 31st, 1965, must complete either the class or the program. The hunter education classes have a traditional in person class as well as online course that has an in person field day. The Utah Trail Hunting Program allows a person who is at least 12 years old to accompany a licensed hunter that is 21 or older. To participate one must complete the brief online orientation, buy a hunting license and have the permit for the species that is being hunted. The following licenses and permits are available through this program: combination or hunting licenses (good for hunting all small game, including upland game and waterfowl), general-season deer and elk permits, and permits to hunt bear, cougar, sage-grouse, sandhill crane, sharp-tailed grouse, swan and turkey.
Politicsmyfwc.com

Hunter safety internet-completion course offered in 10 counties for August

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in 10 counties during August. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation. Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy