Broken Arrow, OK

Water isn't clear? Here's how to contact us

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 2 days ago

Did you know City of Broken Arrow water customers use an average of 10 million gallons of water every day?

However, during the summer months when the temperature rises, the usage goes up. The Utilities Department has reported an 80 percent increase in the daily water usage from 10 million to 18 million gallons a day.

Before any of that water goes down the line to your home or business, we treat it our Verdigris Water Treatment Plant. One of the treatment processes done at the plant is the removal of excess iron from the water. But, not all of the iron is removed. Some of it ends up in a mineral scale that forms on the pipes in our water distribution system.

When there is an increase in water usage, as we've experienced this summer, the velocity of the water is increased which can stir up some of that mineral scale that has settled in the pipes. And, that is why some of the city's water customers may be seeing discolored water. If you are one of those customers, we want to hear from you.

Contact us at 918-259-7000 ext. 7221 or email us at tnix@brokenarrowok.gov. We will need your name, address, and phone number. We will send a crew out to your home to collect a sample and run tests on the water. We'll then flush the main on your street to clear the water.

ABOUT

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

