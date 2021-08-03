Drug Raid in Celoron Nets Two Arrests

Two Celoron residents were arrested by drug agents on Friday during a raid at a village home. Ellicott Town Police, along with members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at 150 Bouelvard Avenue and arrested 43-year-old Zaid Mendoza following an investigation into the sales and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police say Mendoza was also found with cash proceeds and several large capacity ammunition-feeding devices. Mendoza was charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment. Police also arrested 42-year-old Ryan Boyles for 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team assisted, along with K-9 units from the Jamestown Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police Department.