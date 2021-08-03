Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celoron, NY

Drug Raid in Celoron Nets Two Arrests

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Celoron residents were arrested by drug agents on Friday during a raid at a village home. Ellicott Town Police, along with members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at 150 Bouelvard Avenue and arrested 43-year-old Zaid Mendoza following an investigation into the sales and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police say Mendoza was also found with cash proceeds and several large capacity ammunition-feeding devices. Mendoza was charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment. Police also arrested 42-year-old Ryan Boyles for 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team assisted, along with K-9 units from the Jamestown Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Celoron, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ellicott, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Celoron, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Police#Methamphetamine#Drug Raid#Celoron Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy