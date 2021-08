Coming off of a huge weekend series sweep against the now second place Boston Red Sox, the Rays looked to start a new series on the right note as the Seattle Mariners came into town. On the mound for the Rays was Michael Wacha, who was coming off one of his best starts of the season when he pitched five shutout innings against the Yankees, striking out nine. For the Mariners it was Chris Flexen, who after spending a year pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization, has put together quite a good year so far in his return to the majors.