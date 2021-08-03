Project to repurpose Warren Mill to receive tax break from Aiken County

Buy Now Ken Betsch, left foreground, and John Gumpert make a presentation about their plans for the Warren Mill during a work session prior to Aiken County Council's meeting March 16 at the Aiken County Government Center. Aiken Standard file photo

A project to repurpose a former textile mill in Warrenville and turn it into an apartment complex has received a tax break from Aiken County.

Following an executive session during its July meeting, County Council unanimously approved a resolution to provide an extended special assessment period to Warren Mill Invesco LLC and Warren Mill Lofts LLC.

According to the resolution, Warren Mill Invesco will be acquiring the Warren Mill and its 7.33-acre tract at 1124 Augusta Road, and Warren Mill Lofts will be the “successor property owner.”

The resolution states that “during the first 10 years of the special assessment period, the taxable value of the property will be frozen at the purchase price of $1.6 million and during years 11-20 of the special assessment period, the taxable value will double to $3.2 million.”

The county and Aiken County Public School District millage rates used to calculate the taxes due will be set at the 2021 rates and will remain there throughout the special assessment period, according to the resolution.

That period will begin the day after the deal for Warren Mill Invesco to purchase the property is finalized.

Based on Aiken County land records, that hasn’t happened yet.

Warren Mill is a 190,677-square-foot brick structure. It was built in the late 1800s, and there were later additions.

Closed since 1982, Warren Mill is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This will enable the preservation and rehabilitation of Warren Mill,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker of the resolution. “The developer would like to put in some loft apartments there.”

The registered agent for both Warren Mill Invesco and Warren Mill Lofts is Capitol Corporate Services Inc., which has a Columbia address, according to the website for South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond.

County Administrator Clay Killian confirmed that the action by County Council was in response to a presentation made to it in March about Warren Mill.

Developer John Gumpert of Camden Management Partners in Atlanta told County Council then that Warren Mill was under contract to be purchased.

He said the apartment complex planned for the site would have “somewhere between 180 and 200” units that would rent for “probably $1,250” a month.

There also would be a swimming pool and an event center, according to the presentation.

Some new buildings also would be constructed.

Ken Betsch of BetschAssociates, also spoke during the presentation.

BetschAssociates is a full-service planning and architectural design firm in Greenville.

In June, County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that increased the length of a special assessment period from 10 years to “up to” 20 years to encourage the preservation and rehabilitation of historic properties.

For a project to qualify, it must be “extensive in scale and scope,” according to the ordinance. County Council also must find that it will “foster the economic viability of the surrounding community” and be in the best interest of the county.