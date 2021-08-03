Chautauqua County Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases on Monday

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which brings the county's total case number to 9,360 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include three in the Dunkirk area, two in the Jamestown area, and one each in the Ashville, Falconer, Fredonia and Lakewood areas. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate increased by five-tenths of a percent to 2.6%. The number of active cases (29) and people in quarantine (93) also increased from Sunday, while the number of hospitalizations (1) remains unchanged. Along with the county's 29 active cases, 9,173 have recovered and 158 have died.