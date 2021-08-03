Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases on Monday

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Health Department reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which brings the county's total case number to 9,360 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include three in the Dunkirk area, two in the Jamestown area, and one each in the Ashville, Falconer, Fredonia and Lakewood areas. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate increased by five-tenths of a percent to 2.6%. The number of active cases (29) and people in quarantine (93) also increased from Sunday, while the number of hospitalizations (1) remains unchanged. Along with the county's 29 active cases, 9,173 have recovered and 158 have died.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Coronavirus
City
Ashville, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Health
City
Jamestown, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
City
Lakewood, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Fredonia, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Falconer, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy