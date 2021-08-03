Nicholas Hoult Is Renfield in Universal Monsters Movie About Dracula's Henchman
While it is true to say that Bram Stoker's Dracula has been retold many times on screen, it looks like Universal are looking to add to their monster movie catalogue with a tale based not on the famous Count but on his creepy and spellbound henchman Renfield, with the movie titled after the character. It will be the first time Dracula's sidekick has been given the limelight in a movie, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out, especially now that it appears to have found its lead in Nicholas Hoult. Coming only a week after Hoult took a starring role in The Menu, it seems that his schedule for the coming months is continuing to grow.movieweb.com
