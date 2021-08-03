Piranha Retrospective: Joe Dante's Mild Masterpiece of a Creature Feature Is More Than a Knockoff

Nicolas Cage entered Hollywood as one of the greatest actors of all time, and he’s only doubled down since. He lays it on thick and screams his way through many of his most iconic roles. However, painting this as his entire schtick is a disservice to not only him but the art of acting as a whole. After all, Cage isn’t just a loud, obnoxious ham. His beloved Disney adventure series, National Treasure, is less about the absurdity of the man himself and more about his ability to make the unfathomable events on-screen believable. Where he’s at his best, however, is when he strips away the parody and reminds us why society is inherently interested in such a bizarre specimen.