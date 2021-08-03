Piranha Retrospective: Joe Dante's Mild Masterpiece of a Creature Feature Is More Than a Knockoff
Today in 1978, Joe Dante's Piranha was released in the states. Today in 2021, it remains an understated, low-budget mild masterpiece of a creature feature. A film like Piranha always lies somewhere between getting a bad wrap and not receiving adequate love. Admittedly it runs roughly on the Jaws plot formula - a quaint resort town is met with aquatic monster disaster on the weekend of the town's biggest event, which could have been preventable if those in power prioritized their people's safety over money. However, Piranha isn't a ripoff of Jaws- at its most uninspired it's a clever homage, even featuring a scene with Jaws memorabilia like a watch and pinball machine.movieweb.com
