Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How old is Tony Bennett?

By Catherina Gioino
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3T6G_0bGivnhA00

AUGUST 3 has been declared as Tony Bennett Day after the Queens-native singer's birthday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared August 3 Tony Bennett Day in honor of his final performances at Radio City Music Hall.

How old is Tony Bennett?

August 3 is Bennett's birthday. He is turning 95.

The swooner is well known for such songs as Because of You and Rags to Riches.

He spent his early years growing up in the Queens neighborhood of Astoria.

He was already an active singer in the neighborhood, performing in Astoria Park when the Triborough Bridge was completed. He also began singing for money in local Italian restaurants.

When did August 3 become Tony Bennett Day?

On Bennett's 95th birthday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proclaimed the day in the singer's honor.

"Music and the arts have long been an essential piece of the fabric of New York, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has made more of a contribution in this space than Tony Bennett," Cuomo said.

"Not only is Tony a born and bred New Yorker who has been dazzling audiences with beautiful music for more than six decades, but he has always stayed true to his humble New York roots and can always be spotted throughout the City whether he is working on his next painting in Central Park, or just chatting with fans on the street."

"From growing up as a child of immigrants, to all the contributions he has made to our community, Tony Bennett is a New Yorker in the truest sense of the word and I am honored to proclaim August 3, 2021 as 'Tony Bennett Day' in New York.'"

What is Tony Bennett working on next?

Bennett just announced he and his long-time friend Lady Gaga are releasing another album.

This time, it's called Love for Sale and will feature a number of hits including their duet version of I Get a Kick Out of You.

It's scheduled to be released on October 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hO9v_0bGivnhA00
The swooner is turning 95 Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
246K+
Followers
26K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Bennett
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#City Music#Restaurants#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Where did Madelyn Cline go to college?

ACTRESS Madelyn Cline rose to popularity on the Netflix show Outer Banks. The 23-year-old also starred in various commercials prior to landing the role of Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series. Where did Madelyn Cline go to college?. Madelyn Cline attended Coastal Carolina University prior to relocating to Los Angeles...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Charlie Watts’ wife Shirley Ann Shepherd?

THE Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts famously turned down groupies because of his love for his wife Shirley Ann Shepherd. The pair met before the band hit the big time and have been by each other's sides ever since. Who is Shirley Ann Shepherd?. Shirley Ann Shepherd, 82, is married...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison married to?

RICK Harrison is famously recognized as the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. His world-famous shop is featured on the History channel series Pawn Stars. "The Spotter," so the other cast members call him on the show, is the main character on the popular History series.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How long were Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish married?

ACTRESS Kate Bosworth and director Michael Polish have decided to go their separate ways. Kate announced their split on social media on Thursday, August 5, 2021. How long were Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish married?. Bosworth and Polish are getting a divorce after nearly eight years of marriage, according to...
MoviesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is director Michael Polish?

MICHAEL Polish and his brother Mark are a screenwriting and film producing duo. The two got their start at the Sundance Film Festival. Michael Polish was born October 30, 1970 in El Centro, California. He grew up with his identical twin brother Mark. The two debuted their first film at...
BusinessPosted by
The US Sun

What is Fenty Beauty’s net worth?

RIHANNA’S Fenty Beauty is a booming cosmetic brand worldwide. The company has helped Rihanna achieve a billionaire status as the brand caters to every type of person. Forbes estimates that Rihanna’s net worth is $1.7billion, making her the second wealthiest female musician in the world after Oprah Winfrey in entertainment.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The US Sun

Kanye West Donda LIVE – Apple livestream launched ahead of Atlanta listening party after Mercedes Benz stadium debut

KANYE West's Apple Music Livestream has launched ahead of tonight's listening party in Atlanta — after "Donda" debuted at the Mercedes Benz stadium last month. West started livestreaming the album via Apple Music on Thursday morning from the dressing room at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is understood to have been living for the past two weeks.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

What is the meaning of Taylor Swift’s vault Red door video?

TAYLOR Swift has shared yet another cryptic video with her fans hiding secrets about her newest re-release. The singer continues her tradition of dropping hints to dedicated Swifties, leaving them to figure out her elusive clues. What is the meaning of Taylor Swift's vault Red door video?. On August 5,...
CancerPosted by
The US Sun

AGT star Nightbirde reveals liver ‘is mostly cancer’ in ‘devastating’ health update but insists she’s not ‘giving up’

AMERICA'S Got Talent star, Jane Marczewski, a.k.a. Nightbirde, revealed her liver "is mostly cancer" in a "devastating" health update. However, the singer-songwriter and three-time cancer survivor insisted she's not "giving up" the fight. Last night, Nightbirde appeared on Cuomo Prime Time, admitting to Chris: "Well, to tell you the truth,...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone?

TREY Parker and Matt Stone have been friends since college. The two are most famous for developing the adult cartoon South Park. Both Parker and Stone grew up in Colorado before attending The University of Colorado, Boulder, where the two met. They collaborated on multiple short films before starring in...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

How many seasons of South Park are there?

SOUTH Park is one of the most-watched cartoons on Comedy Central. The adult series is best known for its raunchy humor, dark characters, and satirical plots. South Park has been airing for 24 seasons on Comedy Central. Since its debut in 1997, 309 episodes of South Park have been broadcast.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ lawyer demands dad Jamie be removed as conservator ‘NOW’ to ‘avoid more harm’ he’s caused in court war

BRITNEY Spears' lawyer claimed she wants dad Jamie removed as conservator "immediately" in the family's ongoing court war. On Thursday, the singer's new attorney Mathew Rosengart filed legal docs asking the judge to move up the hearing date to remove Jamie from late September to August, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy