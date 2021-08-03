AUGUST 3 has been declared as Tony Bennett Day after the Queens-native singer's birthday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared August 3 Tony Bennett Day in honor of his final performances at Radio City Music Hall.

How old is Tony Bennett?

August 3 is Bennett's birthday. He is turning 95.

The swooner is well known for such songs as Because of You and Rags to Riches.

He spent his early years growing up in the Queens neighborhood of Astoria.

He was already an active singer in the neighborhood, performing in Astoria Park when the Triborough Bridge was completed. He also began singing for money in local Italian restaurants.

When did August 3 become Tony Bennett Day?

On Bennett's 95th birthday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proclaimed the day in the singer's honor.

"Music and the arts have long been an essential piece of the fabric of New York, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has made more of a contribution in this space than Tony Bennett," Cuomo said.

"Not only is Tony a born and bred New Yorker who has been dazzling audiences with beautiful music for more than six decades, but he has always stayed true to his humble New York roots and can always be spotted throughout the City whether he is working on his next painting in Central Park, or just chatting with fans on the street."

"From growing up as a child of immigrants, to all the contributions he has made to our community, Tony Bennett is a New Yorker in the truest sense of the word and I am honored to proclaim August 3, 2021 as 'Tony Bennett Day' in New York.'"

What is Tony Bennett working on next?

Bennett just announced he and his long-time friend Lady Gaga are releasing another album.

This time, it's called Love for Sale and will feature a number of hits including their duet version of I Get a Kick Out of You.

It's scheduled to be released on October 1.