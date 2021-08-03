Cancel
Richland County, ND

Under CDC guidelines, Richland County should mask up again

By Tris Anderson • News Monitor trisa@wahpetondailynews.com
Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland County is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director Kayla Carlson told the Richland County Commission when they met Tuesday, Aug. 3. “Unfortunately, we're quickly climbing in active cases. We were hanging on to zero for a while. We're now up to 11 active cases. The state won’t confirm if it's the Delta variant or not. I would say it's safe to assume that the Delta variant is present in the county,” Carlson said.

