Under CDC guidelines, Richland County should mask up again

Richland County is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director Kayla Carlson told the Richland County Commission when they met Tuesday, Aug. 3. “Unfortunately, we're quickly climbing in active cases. We were hanging on to zero for a while. We're now up to 11 active cases. The state won’t confirm if it's the Delta variant or not. I would say it's safe to assume that the Delta variant is present in the county,” Carlson said.