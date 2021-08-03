State names new Parks Director

Next time you visit one of the state parks in Wisconsin it’ll be under a new direction. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources announced that Steven Schmelzer is the new Parks Director. Schmelzer spent 29 years with the DNR dating back to 1992 when he began as a Park Ranger at Devil’s Lake State Park. Since 2020, Schmelzer has been serving as the District Park Supervisor, leading the southwest district which covers eight counties.