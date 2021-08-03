Cancel
Xiaomi hits European top spot in Q2

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi overtook Samsung at the summit of Europe’s smartphone shipments table in Q2, Strategy Analytics found, scooping more than a 25 per cent market share for the period. The analyst company noted it was the first time the smartphone brand had topped its quarterly rankings in the region. Xiaomi shipped 12.7 million units, up 67 per cent year-on-year, with reportedly especially strong sales in Italy, Spain, Ukraine and Russia.

