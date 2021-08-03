Xiaomi hits European top spot in Q2

The Chinese smartphone provider Oppo wants to fight its way into the top group in the German market. “We hope that in five years we will have a market share of 12 to 14 percent and that we will be among the three leading players,” said Germany boss Johnny Zhang of the German press agency. Germany is a strategically important market in Europe. Not only because of its size, with more than 20 million smartphones sold annually – but also because the proportion of premium models for more than 600 euros is particularly high at almost 40 percent.