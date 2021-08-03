Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

NSU faculty member announces fall semester leave and retirement after making incendiary comments regarding unvaccinated people

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving numerous messages about what consequences a Northwestern State University faculty member would face regarding incendiary comments that were made on social media regarding people who are unvaccinated, the NPJ reached out to the university for a follow up. The response reads:. There have been discussions between the administration...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#Retirement#The Faculty#Croatia#Nsu#Npj#Journal#Facebook#The Scholar S College#Covid#Republican#Jrl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Collegeswesternherald.com

WMU won't require vaccine on campus for returning students

Western Michigan University won’t require vaccinations for students or staff returning for the fall semester. The university will not be changing on campus protocols along with other universities across the state in light of the Delta variant’s increased spread. “The university is not mandating immunization, but we are strongly urging...
Collegesthenewsprogress.com

SVCC Announces 2021 Fall Semester Plans

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) will continue with a full schedule of classes for the fall semester beginning August 23, 2021. Social distancing restrictions and mask requirements are being lifted for vaccinated individuals, which is in line with the guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

WIU Mourns Death of Anthropology Faculty Member

MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University Anthropology Associate Professor Patricia Anderson passed away Monday, July 26 in Macomb. "The Western Illinois University community mourns Dr. Anderson's passing. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues," said Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang. After receiving her bachelor's and...
CollegesNicholls Worth

Breaking News: Nicholls announces masking mandate for the fall 2021 semester

Nicholls’ Director of Communications Jerad David released an email this afternoon regarding masking regulations for this coming fall semester, in addition to important campus-wide vaccination dates. Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, everyone must wear masks inside of buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks outdoors is not a requirement; however, it...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Recording Now Available of Fall Semester Faculty Forum

A recording of the recent faculty forum is now available for viewing. Members of the campus faculty were invited to a panel discussion and forum discussing the upcoming fall semester in an effort to help in planning before classes begin on Aug. 23. You can watch the recorded version of...
Portsmouth, OHnewswatchman.com

SSU announces 2021 Faculty Awards

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University has announced the 2021 Faculty Awards. As part of this year’s presentation, the recipient of the Early Career Faculty Teaching Award is Jessica Carrington. An Assistant Professor of Nursing, Carrington has been with the university’s Department of Nursing since 2018. An alumna of SSU, Carrington received...
Phenix City, ALWTVM

Area colleges announce mask requirements for fall semester

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - More than 80% of people live in a county deemed to have “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission, prompting mask mandates to be put back in place across the country. This comes as students prepare for the start of the fall semester. Colleges and universities finalizing...
Claremont, CApomona.edu

11 Pomona College Faculty Members Promoted

For their teaching, their research and their commitment to their students, 11 Pomona College faculty members—spanning academic disciplines—have been promoted. Here is a peek into their interests and expertise, with professors listed in alphabetical order. Nicholas Ball was promoted to associate professor of chemistry. In his laboratory, Ball is interested...
Chapel Hill, NCWNCT

Some faculty members at UNC-CH want a COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – With two weeks to go before the start of the semester, some faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill are calling for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff. The Faculty Executive Committee held a special virtual meeting on Wednesday to address their concerns that...

Comments / 1

Community Policy