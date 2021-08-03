Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bradley continues to impress for Charleston
Who were some of the organization’s top performers in July? After his major league debut, Vidal Brujan has been very good since being optioned back to Durham, splitting time between second base, left field, and center field. In 50 plate appearances, he’s batting .405 with a .500 on-base percentage and .548 slugging percentage. He has six steals in eight tries with eight walks and just three strikeouts.www.chatsports.com
