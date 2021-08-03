Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bradley continues to impress for Charleston

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This has been a hectic year for pitching prospects, even more than usual. Many of the top pitching prospects entering the season have faltered while others barely on the radar have vaulted up rankings. A big part of being successful in dynasty leagues is noticing these trends quickly and making the appropriate moves sooner rather than later. With so many pitching prospects on the rise right now (mostly in the NL), I wanted to discuss several in the American League (NL coming soon) that I’m targeting in dynasty leagues right now before their values rise even more than they already have.