Clarksville, TN

North Clarksville City Services Center to open Monday

Clarksville, Tennessee
Clarksville, Tennessee
 6 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Need to pay your Clarksville Gas & Water bills? Need to obtain a business license or inquire about your City property taxes, all while staying close to home in North Clarksville?

Well, neighbors, you’re in luck. A new North Clarksville City Services Center will open Monday, Aug. 9 at 111 Cunningham Lane to provide citizens a full range of Gas & Water and City Finance & Revenue Department services.

Clarksville Gas & Water, which has operated its North Service Center for several years at 2015 Fort Campbell Blvd., will be relocating it to a renovated out-parcel in Cunningham Place Shopping Center. The spacious facility will enable the City of Clarksville to extend many Finance & Revenue customer services to a North Clarksville site for the first time, saving northside residents trips downtown to City Hall.

“This center is a vital expansion of the City’s customer service capabilities in North Clarksville,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “As we continue to grow, it’s important that we look for ways to make service delivery more convenient and accessible.”

The North Clarksville City Services Center will offer Gas & Water customers the same familiar walk-in and drive-through window services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with an additional 24-hour drive-up Pay Site bill payment kiosk. The Pay Site kiosk is already operational at the new site.

The last day for customer walk-in service at the Fort Campbell Boulevard center will be Thursday, Aug. 5, and the last day for drive-through service -- bill payments only -- will be Friday, Aug. 6, to allow staff to transition to the new center. The night deposit drop off box at the Fort Campbell Boulevard center has been closed, and will not be featured at the new location.

These Finance & Revenue Department services will be offered at the North Clarksville City Services Center:

  • Property tax inquiries and payments.
  • Business license inquiries, applications and pick up.
  • Short-term rental applications and fee payments.
  • Parking ticket payments.
  • Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments.
  • Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments.
  • After hours establishment permit applications and payments.
  • Tax relief voucher applications.
  • City Department revenue collections.

Non-commercial drivers license duplicates and renewals, which are available at the City Hall Revenue Office, will be offered at the North Clarksville City Services Center in the future, after the state Driver Services Division installs the necessary equipment.

Gas & Water customers are invited to visit the South Service Center at 2215 Madison St. for business transactions other than bill payments during the move, or use any of these customer payment features:

  • WebConnect: www.clarksvillegw.com.
  • Utility Billing Line: 931-645-7400.
  • Pay Site indoor kiosks at many Hi-Road convenience stores in Clarksville.
  • Drive-up Pay Site kiosk at the new Cunningham Lane services center.

“We are excited and proud to announce the opening of our new North Clarksville City Services Center for the benefit of Gas & Water and Finance & Revenue customers and employees,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “The remodel work took a little extra time to complete, but it’s been worth the wait to ensure the facility was properly equipped with the latest technology to meet current customer needs and future growth of North Clarksville.”

A formal grand opening will be planned for late summer or early fall.

North Clarksville City Services Center at 111 Cunningham Lane will open Monday, Aug. 9.

