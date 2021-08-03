Shots fired in Englewood East home; no one hit

ENGLEWOOD — Deputies investigated a shooting incident in Englewood Monday night, but despite multiple gunshots being fired, nobody was hit. The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Monday on Winstead Avenue, a residential street a few blocks south of State Road 776 in Englewood East. The shooting took place inside the home, reports show. The victim, who was not named in the report, told officers there was a brief argument, and a person fired several shots in his direction.