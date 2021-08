Dogs are family, and family cares when a special day rolls around. August 10th is just that thanks to national Spoil Your Dog Day rolling around once more, a day when you are encouraged to set aside some extra time and treats for your sweet furry companions. A nice walk or visit to the park, extra snuggles, and a pampering spa day at your local groomer are all good options, but we’ve also dug up some other great gifts to toss your pet’s way as the fun winds down. Whether they’re ready for a nice, new bed or a tough...