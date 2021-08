The Department of Elder Affairs ‘We Will Meet You at Home’ campaign is designed to ensure every older adult who wants a shot receives a shot. This initiative builds upon other programs launched throughout the state to provide homebound seniors access to COVID-19 vaccinations. While many of Florida’s older residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination, not every senior is able to leave their home. In these cases, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the state’s 11 Area Agencies on Aging are offering seniors access to transportation to go and receive a vaccine. Elders also have the option of having a health care worker bring the vaccine to their front door.