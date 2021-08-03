Cancel
Dillon Francis Debuts Massive New IDs with Eptic & TV Noise at HARD Summer [WATCH]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARD Summer was the hot spot for new music over the weekend and ideal testing grounds for ripe IDs. This one from Dillon Francis and Eptic went off as one of many highlights, as the two debuted a brand new trap banger to a hyped up crowd. The two previously teamed up on “Let It Go” in 2019, but this time they’ve absolutely snapped.

