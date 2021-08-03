Madelyn Cline's Zodiac Sign Means She Craves Space In Relationships
Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. She may not actually be the queen of the Kooks in real life, but Madelyn Cline still has plenty of common with Outer Banks’ Sarah Cameron. She and her on-screen character are both feisty, fearless, and always down for adventure, and that’s not a big surprise, considering Madelyn Cline’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Cline was born on Dec. 21, making her one of the most free-spirited and spontaneous signs of the zodiac. For Sags, dating is usually more of a fun diversion than a priority, and though Cline seems seriously committed Chase Stokes (her boyfriend and fellow Outer Banks star), she def seems like your typical Sagittarius partner.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0