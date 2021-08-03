Madelyn Cline's Zodiac Sign Means She Craves Space In Relationships

When you think about Aquarius individuals, what usually comes to mind? Is it their humanitarian qualities, their sharp wit, or their unique self-expression? All of the above are pretty accurate, but what rings even more true is how misunderstood they can be. For starters, they are often mistaken as a water sign, because of the “Aqua” part of their name, but once you get to know an Aquarius, you’ll notice that they’re anything but watery. They maintain their opinions and authenticity like no one else, and can oftentimes be considered stubborn for it. They tend to walk the path untaken, and at times they actually prefer things done the hard way. Aquarius is a fixed air sign, so they adhere to their beliefs and outlook on life with a strong consistency. They’re a lot more intelligent than they like to let on, because of their detached, distanced approach to situations. They need a lot of space to be themselves, and they’re not willing to compromise that for anyone.