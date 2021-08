Volunteer application deadline is Friday, September 3. The City is working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in our community, particularly as these issues intersect with the work of the City. To accomplish this goal we are forming a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee as well as several subcommittees to help focus our work. Residents are invited to apply to volunteer on this new Committee. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to learn more, click here to be taken to the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Volunteer Form. The deadline is Friday, September 3.