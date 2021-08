Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will together star in a new TV series, 1883. The show, which will air on Paramount+, is a prequel to the Emmy-nominated show Yellowstone. 1883, per a press release, follows the Duttons — James (McGraw) and Margaret (Hill) and their family — as they head West. They'll be joined by Sam Elliott, who will portray Shea Brennan — described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past" — and additional, to-be-announced cast members.