The Road to the Championship has to go through St. Cloud as the Rox locked up home-field advantage throughout the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs with the best record in the Northwoods League. The first round of the Northwoods League Great Plains West Division is set. The Rox will travel to Mankato on Sunday, August 15th for game one of the playoffs. It’s a 5:05 start. Game two will be at Joe Faber Field, August 16th at 7:05 PM versus the MoonDogs in the best of three series. Game three, if necessary, will be at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday at 7:05PM. The Rox could host as many as four total playoff games.