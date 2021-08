Power Rankings: LAG #6 (+2), Rapids #5 (-) This is going to be an interesting one. LA Galaxy has been neck and neck with the Colorado Rapids for most of the season. While Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders have been duking it out for the top spot in the west, LA and the Rapids have been in a hotly contested fight for third place, despite not even playing against each other yet this season. So let’s talk about our very short turnaround as we face off against LA Galaxy on a rare Tuesday night game.