Huskies and Bucks will begin a three game set in Waterloo starting tomorrow. Duluth, Minn. – The 17-2 Eau Claire Express loss yesterday allowed the Huskies to clinch the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Duluth Huskies will take on their Great Plains East division rivals in the Waterloo Bucks for a best of three-game series. However, because of a scheduling conflict at Wade Stadium on Aug. 15, all three games will be played in Waterloo. Therefore, there will not be a Huskies’ playoff game in Duluth.