August 5 – $20 Unlimited Drink Event on the Budweiser Party Deck vs. MoonDogs @ 6:35 pm

Alex VanTassel, performing Tuesday August 17 from 6-8 pm, is a young singer/songwriter from Endicott, NY. She writes performs original songs in the indie/alternative style, and she had released her debut single, ‘Small Houses On Small Streets,’ last January. She hopes you can join her August 17th in this socially-distanced music event at Glendale Park! For more information about Alex VanTassel, feel free to check out her profiles on Facebook and Instagram:Facebook – facebook.com/AlexVanTasselMusic Instagram – alexvantasselmusicPhoto credit: Torin Knapp Enjoy a taste of New Orleans with Basin Street Jazz Band at Glendale Park on Saturday, August 21, from 4-6 pm. Featuring music from the traditional Jazz Age of the 1920s, a.k.a. The Roaring 20s, to Jump/Swing Jazz, plus NOLA favorites, the Basin Street Krewe of Jazz, led by T-Bone Dennis Martin, will bring New Orleans to Endicott! The 8-piece ensemble features the front line of Dennis Martin on trombone/vocals, Tom Egan on vocals/harmonica/washboard, Vic Merrill on trumpet/vocals, Melanie Valencia on bari sax/flute/vocals, and guest musician Rob Weinberger on tenor sax/clarinet. In the back line: Burt Mueller on guitar/vocals, Brad Nemcek on drums, and Nate Kaiser on bass guitar. As they say in New Orleans: Laissez les bon temps rouler … Basin Street Jazz style in Endicott next Saturday! These concerts will again be held in lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott, beginning Tuesday, June 8 & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays, & will run for 2 hours, weather permitting. There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, & parking is available nearby. All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians. Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles, performed by some of our region’s top musicians. It was created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music after most other events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year. Since relocating from NYC in 1995, Rob has served the Southern Tier as a musician, teacher, and healer, & has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts. For further information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530 or athttps://wskg.org/events/