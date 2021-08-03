Cancel
August 5 – $20 Unlimited Drink Event on the Budweiser Party Deck vs. MoonDogs @ 6:35 pm

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bucks host the Mankato MoonDogs at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on Thursday, August 5, which will feature a $20 unlimited drink event! Fans can enjoy all-you-can-drink at the Budweiser Party Deck for two hours (6:30-8:30pm), with their $20 ticket including admission to the game, access to the deck and a full two hours of unlimited drinks!

Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

'Sexxy: The Show' teases and entices Las Vegas audiences

She’s one of the most dynamic performers in Las Vegas, and Jennifer Romas is finally back in Sexxy: The Show, an adults-only revue that features some of the most athletic women you’ll ever see performing high-energy dances and moves. The highlight is Romas’ bathtub routine, as sexy as it is exciting.
Pleasant Grove, ALthecutoffnews.com

Back To School Bash - Sunday, August 8th, 2021 - 2 pm till 6 pm - Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex

Back To School Bash - Sunday, August 8th, 2021 - 2 pm till 6 pm - Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex 1100 4th Way Pleasant Grove, Alabama. A fun-filled event where the goal is to distribute as many backpacks full of supplies as possible! EVERYONE IS WELCOMED! There will be music, free food & drinks, Free Haircuts, vendors, moonwalks, and so much more! Show up, and let’s have a great time! Free Pfizer Covid Vaccines will be administered by Rock Creek Pharmacy for ages 12 and older! Sponsored by: First Baptist Church Pleasant Grove, Birmingham Coca Cola, Dominos Pizza, Fun N the Sun Party Rentals & It’s Yours Hair Care Salon.
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Aug. 6-8

Get the last glimpse of the season's sunflowers, celebrate the state's bicentennial with some ice cream or take a trip down the rabbit hole. "Eckert's welcomes its 21 and older guests to an exclusive event featuring a complimentary hard cider from the farm’s Cider Shed. Take a tractor ride while sipping your hard cider, and stroll through the beautiful blooms enjoying the beauty of the farm at sunset. Round out your trip by tasting a flight of Eckert’s signature sangrias paired with a small box of cheese and crackers. Space is limited and reservations are required online." Tickets are $15. Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9pm.
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

To Our Flock Members & Fans…

Bismarck Larks Owner and Chief Experience Officer, John Bollinger delivers a thank you letter to all of our amazing fans…. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to personally thank each and every one of you for helping the Larks use FUN to make a difference this summer.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Eric takes a quick tour of Abomi Nation

Abomi Nation is a new procedurally generated monster tamer RPG, released on July 29, 2021. Though the game is listed as a roguelike, it feels far more story-oriented than most roguelikes I've played, with a cast of cute characters and fun combat. In fact, the game openly states that death isn't necessarily an issue. On Abomi Nation's Steam page, it says "Don't worry! If you end up losing all of your Abomis, you can continue your run with death turned off at the sacrifice of some rewards. So give it your best shot!" Not super roguelike-like.
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Jackrabbits Announce Playoff 1st Round Schedule

Kokomo clinches best record in the Great Lakes East, home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers 6-2 on Friday night, clinching the top record in the Great Lakes East and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Jackrabbits,...
Drinks247tempo.com

35 Signature Drinks From Around the World

Most countries around the world produce and enthusiastically consume alcoholic beverages of various kinds. The exceptions are primarily those with a majority Muslim population — Islam eschews alcohol — and even some of those (for instance Morocco and Turkey) have wineries and distilleries for the benefit of non- (and non-observant) Muslims.
Motorsportsracesimcentral.net

Indy Weekend NASCAR 21 Ignition Indy + Atlanta Screenshots

The original founder of this Web site, Tim has been sim racing since the early 1990's and has fond memories of products like Formula One Grand Prix and Indy 500: The Simulation. After founding Legends Central (which became RSC) and building it up to a thriving community he went on...
Sportsnorthwoodsleague.com

Rox Will Host NWL Championship

The St. Cloud Rox are Great Plains Champions and will play the winner of the Great Lakes on Friday, August 20th at 7:05. The Rox will play the winner of the Great Lakes Championship which is happening tonight at 6:05 CT. The two teams are the Madison Mallards and the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
HobbiesShawano Leader

Party Drinking Games to Play While Partying on a Boat

Drinking games and parties go hand in hand. If you are planning a trip on a party boat, there are plenty of selections that you can go along with. So what kind of games should you consider for your party boat? We’re happy to provide some options. Keep reading to...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

GTA Online discounts Kosatka, the best money maker in the game

We highlighted some of the best purchases you can make during the week here. Toreador and Nightshark are fantastic protection from Oppressor Mk. II griefers so it's always good to have them. If you are not swimming in cash, however, we recommend you purchase Kosatka first since you can use it to make about GTAO $ 1.5 million or so in one hour or so.
Endicott, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Rob Weinberger presents Alex VanTassel Tuesday August 17 at 6 pm and Basin Street Saturday August 21 at 4 pm this coming week at Music in the Glen.

Alex VanTassel, performing Tuesday August 17 from 6-8 pm, is a young singer/songwriter from Endicott, NY. She writes performs original songs in the indie/alternative style, and she had released her debut single, ‘Small Houses On Small Streets,’ last January. She hopes you can join her August 17th in this socially-distanced music event at Glendale Park! For more information about Alex VanTassel, feel free to check out her profiles on Facebook and Instagram:Facebook – facebook.com/AlexVanTasselMusic Instagram – alexvantasselmusicPhoto credit: Torin Knapp Enjoy a taste of New Orleans with Basin Street Jazz Band at Glendale Park on Saturday, August 21, from 4-6 pm. Featuring music from the traditional Jazz Age of the 1920s, a.k.a. The Roaring 20s, to Jump/Swing Jazz, plus NOLA favorites, the Basin Street Krewe of Jazz, led by T-Bone Dennis Martin, will bring New Orleans to Endicott! The 8-piece ensemble features the front line of Dennis Martin on trombone/vocals, Tom Egan on vocals/harmonica/washboard, Vic Merrill on trumpet/vocals, Melanie Valencia on bari sax/flute/vocals, and guest musician Rob Weinberger on tenor sax/clarinet. In the back line: Burt Mueller on guitar/vocals, Brad Nemcek on drums, and Nate Kaiser on bass guitar. As they say in New Orleans: Laissez les bon temps rouler … Basin Street Jazz style in Endicott next Saturday! These concerts will again be held in lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott, beginning Tuesday, June 8 & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays, & will run for 2 hours, weather permitting. There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, & parking is available nearby. All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians. Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles, performed by some of our region’s top musicians. It was created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music after most other events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year. Since relocating from NYC in 1995, Rob has served the Southern Tier as a musician, teacher, and healer, & has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts. For further information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530 or athttps://wskg.org/events/
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

TRAIL TRACE THE BLUE HILLS HIKE, AUGUST 19, 6-8:30PM

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for the 16th year of this popular series. We hike at a moderate pace for 2 to 3 hours in the Blue Hills reservation every Thursday evening. This is a great way to end your day, get outside, strengthen your hiking legs, and socialize with a nice group of people. Register once for the series and you will get a weekly email with the location where we will be meeting. Come for one Thursday or come for them all. Appropriate hiking clothes and a small backpack are required. Hiking shoes or other functional footwear are required (no work shoes or gym shoes). We hike until sunset so you must bring a headlamp in case we end up hiking out after dark. The latest (as of May 29) Mask advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is all unvaccinated residents to continue to wear masks in indoor settings and when they can't socially distance. Often on our hikes we may not be able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart.

