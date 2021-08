Sarpreet Singh played a key role in helping Jahn Regensburg register all three points on the first matchday of the 2021/22 2. Bundesliga season. The player on loan from Bayern Munich scored one goal and recorded four key passes in the 2-0 win over Darmstadt. Singh received the highest player rating of the match on WhoScored for his performance with an 8.42 rating. Additionally, he received a high rating of 8.0 from Sofa Score. Overall, it was a fantastic first match of the season for the forward.