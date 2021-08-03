Dowsing: Water Witchcraft

It seems as though we might be seeing more and more Skeptoid episodes about water far into the future, as global warming drives our annual weather extremes to crazier and crazier levels. Areas with flooding can expect to see more and worse floods throughout this century, areas with drought can expect to see even less rainfall and drier weather, and people will be driven to more remote limits in search of solutions. One example we're seeing right now is increasing reliance on the paranormal in the search for water, as some in drought stricken areas are turning in desperation to water dowsers. Holding their divining rods in front of them as they pace carefully across your property, these practitioners of the ancient occult ritual have persuaded paying customers — and in many cases, themselves as well — that they are truly channeling some supernatural influence. Today we're going to look into the real success rate and the claims (including by some that it's science based) of the water witches.