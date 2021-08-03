Garth Brooks reevaluating remainder of 2021 Stadium Tour
Garth Brooks may be hitting pause on his Stadium Tour. A representative for Garth shared in a statement on Tuesday that following his upcoming sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 7 and at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 14, there will be a three-week window where shows will not be scheduled to give the team time to assess how to proceed in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.www.weisradio.com
Comments / 0