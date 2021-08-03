Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

This Missouri Town Just Named “Creepiest” in America

By Doc Holliday
Posted by 
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've seen a zillion internet rankings of places and most of them are just opinions. In this case, I believe it might be provable by science. It's a Missouri town that has been declared the "creepiest" in America and there are a lot of very solid reasons why. A major...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skidmore, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzie Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Here is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Illinois

Forget the IPAs and the expensive beers, here is the most popular trashy cheap beer in the state of Illinois, it just also happens to be the best beer known to man!. A website called workshopedia.com set out to find The Most Popular Trashy Beer in each state and the results are very pleasing to me! To see the full list of winners click here, but the break down is pretty simple, the most popular "trashy" beer overall is Natural Light it won 10 states, which is by far the most, but it didn't win any of the three Tri-State states. The most popular trashy beer in Illinois is Miller Lite, which makes me very happy considering if you listen to "Mornings with Mark and Sam" then you know Miller Lite is my favorite beer in the world and yes I live in Illinois! BUT the most popular trashy beer in Missouri is Busch (no shock there) and then in Iowa it is Bud Light.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

How Would You Like to Be the King of Your Own Missouri Island?

It sounds greedy, but I'd love to have my own Missouri island. Probably not realistic for me, but a definite possibility for you assuming you have the means to get it. The Missouri island find happened when I was looking for something else completely unrelated. This is Hawk Island located in Lake of the Ozarks across from Tan-Tar-A resort.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

My Bucket List Now Includes the Famous “Bat Bar” in Missouri

This might be the coolest bar in all of Missouri, and it is officially now on my bucket list, read this and you'll add it to yours too!. I am always looking for the next place to take a long weekend getaway too, when I stumbled upon the Big Cedar Lodge just south of Branson, Missouri in a town called Ridgedale, it looked impressive and affordable, but what really sold me is the thing they call the "Bat Bar" on their Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail Cart Tour.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Has 7 Wonders. Can You Name Them?

We all know the Seven Wonders of the World, but do you know that Missouri have their own Seven Wonders?. All state parks, and all breath-taking in their own way, Missouri is filled with amazing views from these state parks and all can be visited by driving on one road. Onlyinyoustate.com found that if you take a 7-hour road trip, you can see all these wonders without ever taking several roads to get there. You will start in St. Louis to see the first wonder, The Gateway arch, and end in Southern Missouri at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge.
Quincy, ILPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

COVID Roundup: Mandates, Push Back, Latest Area Cases

Illinois’ governor says all students and staff members in schools will be required to wear face coverings effective immediately. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday the action is necessary to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. He also said he will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities such as prisons to be vaccinated.
Branson, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

I Guess there’s only 3 Brilliant Restaurants in Branson Missouri

If you are planning a trip to Branson, Missouri then apparently these are the 3 can't miss restaurants... So I have never been to Branson. I have never eaten at a Branson area restaurant. BUT I have started looking into planning a Branson, Missouri trip and discovered that there are three restaurants in Branson that are apparently can't miss options for anyone who travels there.
Palmyra, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

10 Pics of a Palmyra Home that was a Civil War Headquarters

I love history and I love looking at homes. If you're like me, you're gonna be fascinated with a Palmyra, Missouri home that I found that was once a Civil War headquarters. The physical address of this home is 123 W Olive Street in Palmyra. I found it during my daily browsing on Realtor.com and also the official realtor website. The listing includes some neat historic details about what this home used to be:
RestaurantsPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

An Illinois City Ranked in the Top 10 For Best Ice Cream Cities

According to data from a website, there are 10 great cities in America for Ice Cream, and one of them is located right here in Illinois!. The website called workshopedia.com ranked the 10 Best Ice Cream Places in the United States and Chicago, Illinois makes the list coming in at the number 6 spot! The website says this about how they determined the rankings of the cities...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

The Time the Oak Ridge Boys Stayed at the Garth Mansion in Hannibal

The Oak Ridge Boys have been to the Tri-States a few times and even performed at the Adams County Fair in 2018. But they have been in the Tri-States way before that. Back in 2009, The Oak Ridge Boys stayed and toured the Garth Mansion in Hannibal, and there is video to prove it. Posted on their YouTube Channel, you can see the guys touring the mansion and getting a small history lesson on the chair that Samuel Clemens (mark Twain) sat in when he visited the mansion.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri, Illinois Area COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise

The spike in area COVID cases continues, with 89 new confirmed cases reported by area health departments Monday. The Pike County, Illinois Health Department reported 52 new coronavirus cases in the last week. Their case total stands at 1,902, with 38 active, four hospitalized and 49 deaths. Officials in Marion...
Iowa StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

The Most Iconic House in the USA is in One Small Iowa Town

The most recognizable house in American history is only a short 106 mile drive away from Quincy in the tiny town of Eldon, Iowa. The fun and fascinating website called thecrazytourist.com finds things for you to do in whatever state you are planning on traveling too, and I learned that this small town of Eldon, Iowa which according to google maps is only 106 mile drive from Quincy, is home to the American Gothic house!
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Scary Numbers Show Missouri Ranks High in Violent Crimes

When it comes to violent crimes committed the Show Me State is ranked right near the top of the list. Data collected by a website called datacommons.org shows that Missouri ranks in the top ten in the United States when it comes to violent crimes committed per capita (on this scale they use its per 100,000 people).

Comments / 0

Community Policy