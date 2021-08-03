Cancel
Gerald Everett Building Quick Rapport With Russell Wilson

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, WA - When players change teams, particularly skill position players who begin working with a new quarterback, the adjustment period can prove to be a lengthy one. In the case of tight end Gerald Everett, however, his transition to the Seahawks has been a seamless one and he's hit the ground running through the team's first five training camp practices. Such a development shouldn't necessarily be a surprise given his prior relationship with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who coached him during each of his first four seasons with the Rams.

