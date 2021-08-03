Gerald Everett Building Quick Rapport With Russell Wilson

In an exclusive interview with CBS Sports , Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf opened up about what he sees in his future with the team. "I want to help bring a championship to the Seahawks organization," the third-year wideout said. "Seattle is an incredible city and this fanbase is unmatched. I'm so grateful to be here and part of such a great culture. I try to not look too far into the future and really try to focus on what's happening in the present, and right now, I'm very happy being in Seattle."