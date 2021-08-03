9 Amazing Covered Bridges in the Berkshires from the Past and Present

Berkshire County, and many areas for that matter, has become the 'Summer of Bear.' We have seen and shared a plethora of bear related videos that Berkshire County residents have posted and shared in local Facebook groups. Most of the time, the videos show bears roaming around or walking across a road. However, in some cases, you'll see a group of bears (usually a mama with one or two cubs) make their way to a porch or deck. So far, we haven't seen any videos of bears actually getting into a home. Thank goodness.