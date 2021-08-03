Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

9 Amazing Covered Bridges in the Berkshires from the Past and Present

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WUPE
WUPE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve never really considered the beauty of covered bridges, but I recently discovered that there is an entire community of covered bridge lovers out there. It also seems that covered bridges are much like an endangered species. According to the book ‘Covered Bridges Today’ written by Brenda Krekeler, the United States at one time had as many as 12,000 covered bridges. According to Krekeler, that number has now diminished to under 1,000.

wupe.com

Comments / 0

WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#Berkshires#Dalejtravis Com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Related
Adams, MAPosted by
WUPE

“Making Space For Pollinators” And Creative T-Shirt Craft Event

Families and children of all ages are invited to register and join this presentation by Jerry Schneider entitled “Making Space for Pollinators,” in keeping with the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Challenge 2021 theme at the Adams Free Library. This is an outdoor event taking place at the Adams Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac Street in Adams, and hosted by the Adams Free Library This event will start at 6:00 p.m. As Part of “Tails & Tales” Library Summer Reading.
North Adams, MAPosted by
WUPE

“Party in the Park” with Whiskey City Tomorrow Night in North Adams

Tomorrow night’s forecast is looking good for week 5 of Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams. AccuWeather is calling for sun and temps in the mid 70s for the 6 pm start of the concert by Whiskey City. The show wraps up at 8 pm and is free to the public. With a couple of shows already postponed this summer because of thunderstorms, it’s great to see a forecast calling for perfect weather for this long-running concert series hosted by Whoopee FM and New Country 94.7.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WUPE

Now You Can Know Ahead Of Time When Streets Will Be Repaved

Here's some good news everyone can relate to! The City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office released a media statement yesterday which I found particularly helpful. From here on out, the City of Pittsfield's in-house paving list will be available for review on the city's website. The in-house paving list...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

Doing This in Massachusetts Waters Will Destroy Your Day in a Big Way

There's nothing like swimming in natural bodies of water during the summertime. I remember as a kid my parents would take me to various lakes throughout the Berkshires, We would pack up the beach bag, cooler, towels, beach toys, blankets, snacks, lawn chairs, life jackets (though I never wanted to use them) and of course the boom box...and head out to a beach for several hours as we soaked up the sun and had splashing fun.
Middlesex, VTPosted by
WUPE

Girls Rock The Berkshires… It Could Work!

Camp Meade in Middlesex, Vermont is doing something very cool, that I’m sure could work here in the Berkshires... Girls Rock Vermont! It’s a very similar concept to the “Rock On” camp that we have here in the Berkshires, but this one is a camp specifically for girls and gender non-conforming youth.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

2 Videos of 2 Cute Cubs Playing & Exploring on Berkshire County Property

Berkshire County, and many areas for that matter, has become the 'Summer of Bear.' We have seen and shared a plethora of bear related videos that Berkshire County residents have posted and shared in local Facebook groups. Most of the time, the videos show bears roaming around or walking across a road. However, in some cases, you'll see a group of bears (usually a mama with one or two cubs) make their way to a porch or deck. So far, we haven't seen any videos of bears actually getting into a home. Thank goodness.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

Summer Camps In Berkshire County Get Boost In Funding

State Senator Adam Hinds recently delivered some good news to residents in Western Massachusetts, and that's including Berkshire County!. Senator Hinds made the terrific announcement that summer camps in Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Hampshire counties will be the beneficiaries of nearly $700,000 in funding allocated in the Fiscal Year 2020 COVID-19 supplemental budget.

Comments / 0

Community Policy