People on the Move

UNITED STATES—I know I have had this discussion before in the past, but it seems that customer service is NOT as important as some businesses think. Look, I worked in the retail industry for years before officially moving up the corporate ladder. I know all about the importance of good customer service, but at the same time I am well aware that there are customers who can be complete a**holes. Just because you are the customer does NOT mean you are always right 100 percent.