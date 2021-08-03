Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President, Sales and Customer Service at Universal Woods, Incorporated. David “Tobe” Hall recently retired from Universal Woods, LLC after serving 27 years in sales and customer service. Tobe began his career in the woodworking industry, eventually joining UW in 1994 as Regional Sales Manager. He has been a valued leader, mentor, and champion for the sublimation industry, creating valuable relationships instrumental in the growth of Universal Woods. Brian Ewing took on the role of Vice President of Sales in April 2021, working alongside Tobe in the transition.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Woods#Llc#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

Earn $18/Hr as a Customer Service Rep for a Background Screening Company

First Advantage, a comprehensive background screening company, needs an experienced customer service representative. The remote job is open to candidates across the U.S. In this contract-to-hire role, you’ll help customers with any issues related to First Advantage services, ranging from tech inquiries to database questions. You will document your troubleshooting steps, and you may collaborate with internal experts to resolve the problems.
Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
EconomyCanyon News

Customer Service Is Important!

UNITED STATES—I know I have had this discussion before in the past, but it seems that customer service is NOT as important as some businesses think. Look, I worked in the retail industry for years before officially moving up the corporate ladder. I know all about the importance of good customer service, but at the same time I am well aware that there are customers who can be complete a**holes. Just because you are the customer does NOT mean you are always right 100 percent.
Jobsam-online.com

Parts Advisor

Diss, Norfolk (MG & Fiat) We are looking for a motivated and organised Parts Advisor to join our team at our busy Parts Call Centre in Diss, Norfolk. * To ensure the telephone is answered within 6 rings. * To ensure related sale parts are offered or sold at all...
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

Purely Automotive Recruitment Ltd has an excellent opportunity available for a motivated Service Advisor to join the team at one of our clients based in Hanley, Stoke on Trent. As Service Advisor, reporting to the Service Manager / Dealer Principal, you will provide outstanding customer care and be the vital...
Environmentbizjournals

Major retailers in pilot program to test plastic bag alternatives

Major retailers including CVS Health, Target and Walmart are participating in a pilot program to test sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bags and explore their potential to scale. The three founding partners also have committed $15 million collectively to the effort, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy