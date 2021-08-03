People on the Move
Vice President, Sales and Customer Service at Universal Woods, Incorporated. David “Tobe” Hall recently retired from Universal Woods, LLC after serving 27 years in sales and customer service. Tobe began his career in the woodworking industry, eventually joining UW in 1994 as Regional Sales Manager. He has been a valued leader, mentor, and champion for the sublimation industry, creating valuable relationships instrumental in the growth of Universal Woods. Brian Ewing took on the role of Vice President of Sales in April 2021, working alongside Tobe in the transition.www.bizjournals.com
