Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Mythology Inspired Homes

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISHA architects designed a home inspired by an Indian mythological story. The story about Hiranyakashipu explores the idea of the "in-between." MISHA architects took this concept and designed a single-family home that explores the in-betweenness of the built and unbuilt. The in-between informed all aspects of this design. From the...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mythology#Single Family Home#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
New ZealandTrendHunter.com

Single-Tiered Tiny Homes

The 'Piwakawaka' is an elegant tiny home that makes use of intelligent and aesthetically informed design to offer a heavy dose of comfort, utility and style in a single-tiered space. Designed by none other than New Zealand-based company Build Tiny, this particular tiny home is designed to function as the...
Interior Designdwell.com

This Norwegian Wood–Wrapped Tiny Home Was Built for Freedom

Norske Mikrohus’s latest design is clad in sustainable spruce—and it will take you anywhere you want to go. When David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, set to work on their most recent project, their goal was to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the standard-size home. "We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions," David says. The result is Tind—a wood-wrapped house on wheels that measures 70 square feet and starts at $90K.
Designdwell.com

A Centuries-Old Emblem Inspires a New Object of Beauty

Belgian artist Charles Kaisin and French gilding studio Atelier Thiery conjure a glittering, kinetic sculpture that blurs the line between art and design. "It’s in perpetual motion, reflecting light and intensity depending on the time of day," says Sébastien Thiery. The Parisian craftsman, an expert in the art of gold leaf, is describing the ethereal object his family’s sought-after gilding studio, Atelier Thiery, recently created in collaboration with sculptor Charles Kaisin to celebrate the French cognac house Rémy Martin.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

The Ideal White Farmhouse With Project Inspirations

There are many different interiors and exterior design styles out there. It can be hard to pick a favorite or even commit to one. Because the most fun is had when phasing in and out of each and every one of them. Farmhouses will always be popular because the time...
Home & Gardensantaclaritamagazine.com

Valencia Custom Shower Doors

These days shower doors come in a wide variety of styles and designs. It’s worth putting some thought into finding one that both suits your bathroom needs and looks great. Installing a shower stall enclosure can bring your bathroom up to date in terms of style and functionality. Sliding shower...
Designarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Custom & Sustainable Ocean-Inspired Art by Kevin Haley Will Instantly Elevate Your Home Décor

Stepping into Maya-Xel in Tulum or Play del Carmen is to be transported to a nautical wonderland. The brainchild of artist Kevin Haley, Maya-Xel is a multipurpose art and lighting décor store, marine museum and coffee shop. For the past 20 years, Haley has married his passions for art and marine conservation by crafting sustainable, ocean-inspired art from hand-picked seashells to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that can be discovered both in person and online.
Interior DesignMinneapolis Star Tribune

Inspired by her divorce, designer creates formula for home that heals

After a sudden split from her husband of 10 years, Stevie McFadden discovered firsthand that our surroundings play an influential role during times of crisis. The residential and commercial designer found herself in need of a home where she could overcome her heartache and create a new life for herself.
Sonoma, CAsonomamag.com

A Reimagined Sonoma Home, Inspired by Swedish Simplicity

For architect Gustave Carlson and and his wife, artist Caroline Seckinger, the past eight years have meant a series of transformations. In 2012, the couple bought a modest plot of land in a rural neighborhood near downtown Sonoma, envisioning a home where the family could make art together and their two children could spend more time in the outdoors. Because the family had a home in Berkeley, where the kids attended school, plans for the Sonoma home evolved in stages. Building took two and a half years.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Home is Where the Hearth Is: How a Fireplace Can Turn a Space into an Inspired Retreat

A fireplace is so much more than a spot to warm up on a chilly night; it can transform the look and feel of an entire room and set the tone for any space. Today’s iterations have come a long way from the standard brick-and-log varieties. Take the premium linear collection from Heat & Glo, which combines the comfort and warmth of flames with innovative designs that seamlessly mesh with a myriad of home types and design themes. These vented gas fireplaces are anything but basic—they’re a signature focal point in today’s most sophisticated interiors.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

A Small Belgium Townhouse Is the Perfect Mix of Minimal and Bohemian

Name: Robbe van der Vreken and two bunnies, who roam freely around the house. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: It’s a townhouse, which was renovated a year ago. Everything was turned white, and so it’s the perfect white canvas. The interior is a collection of vintage furniture gathered throughout the years from vintage collections and thrift shops. To not feel alone in this oasis, which has lots of plants, two bunnies accompany me. They free roam the house and are prominent in the pictures, which adds to the bohemian feeling.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

two floating floors add space for sunbathing inside tokyo house by toru kashihara architects

Toru kashihara architects has transformed an old noodle factory in southwestern tokyo into ‘house with black ceiling’, a family residence for a couple with a young son. the building is wrapped in black galvalume steel on the outside, while the interior is finished in warm wood. an elongated multipurpose hall marks the heart of the home, where two floating floors called ‘hanging gardens’ provide space for the residents and their pet cats to enjoy sunbathing.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Hand-Crafted Skateboards

Cider company Angry Orchard has partnered with LA-based Bryte Skateboards to produce a series of custom skateboards and accessories. Angry Orchard and Bryte Skateboards share similar company values of innovation and creativity and found this collaboration a very natural endeavor. The new line of skateboards is inspired by Angry-Orchard's aesthetic - unfiltered, bright, and exciting. The line is designed by Angry Orchard's art director, Joe Dion, and DC-based street artist Matt Corrado.
Interior DesignPopular Mechanics

20 Bright Exterior Colors to Inspire Your Next Home Makeover

Choosing the right color for your home’s exterior can have a major effect on the vibe (and value) of your house. It can also be a reflection of the geographical region or time period in which it was built. Unlike your interior walls, painting the outside of your home can be costly and the goal is to do it only once, so it’s important to select your colors wisely. Whether you’re highlighting your home’s architectural details or bringing some vibrance to your neighborhood, there are endless reasons to elevate your curb appeal. Be it the front facade or a private backyard oasis, here are 20 of the dreamiest home exteriors, from woodsy neutrals to vibrantly painted stucco, from all over the world to inspire your home’s makeover—one that’s bound to leave a lasting impression on you and your neighbors.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Travel-Inspired Body Scrubs

Tree Hut, a company specializing in natural body scrubs, has recently launched two new scrubs inspired by travel. The products were developed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when dreaming of travel was at the forefront of everyone's mind. Margarita Citron Shea Sugar Scrub and Desert Haze Shea Sugar Scrub are the two available scrubs.
Interior DesignThrive Global

Emily Mackie of Inspired Luxury Homes: “Proximity is Power”

“Proximity is Power.” This is a Tony Robbins quote. Who you choose to put yourself next to on a daily basis influences who you are. I am always really cautious about who I spend time with because the older I get, the more I’ve realized that I don’t have time for people who are negative or stuck because I don’t want to be around that energy. When I find people who are going places and doing things, I will find the time to be around those people.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

angular boulder-like house by suppose design office offers privacy from tokyo surroundings

Suppose design office has designed a three-story concrete house in nishitokyo, tokyo, that looks like a large angular boulder. a minimalist materiality palette, combined with simple scale operations, gives form to the distinctive architecture, which seeks to embody the concept of freedom and expand the possibilities of the residents’ lives. shaped according to the demands of interior and exterior functionalities, the geometric residence provides privacy from the bustling urban surroundings and further liberates the occupants in their everyday life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy