Rapper-Designed Basketball Shoes

By Niko Pajkovic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.Cole and Puma have once again teamed up to drop two new colorways of the 'DREAMER 2,' which will be released alongside a restock of the RS-Dreamer 'Ebony & Ivory.'. The 'DREAMER 2' comes in white and blue colorways, which have been dubbed the 'White Jointz' and 'Blue Dream.' Both pairs consist of a two-tone color scheme that rests atop a gum sole. Stylish but functional, the structure of the shoes boasts a highly functional design with supportive ankle cuts. The highly anticipated 'White Jointz' was first seen in the 232nd issue of SLAM magazine, of which J.Cole donned the cover.

