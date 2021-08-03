Rapper-Designed Basketball Shoes

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What are the best sneaker brands? The answer is kind of complicated. The sneaker market is vast and multi-varied, and, let's face it, "best" is a tad too definitive. We could rattle off a list of the largest sneaker brands by sales per square foot or some other arbitrary metric of commercial success, but bigger isn't always better. (Though, yes, some of the biggest sneaker brands in the world also happen to be some of the best.) In the sneaker game, cult-loved boutique labels routinely go toe to toe with billion-dollar sportswear behemoths in a cutthroat competition for sneakerhead attention—that's what makes keeping track of it all such a blast.