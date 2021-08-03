Exclusive: Jasmine Luv Reflects on the Challenges of Planning a Wedding During COVID

This just in! We have an important development in the Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis hygiene story we reported on last week. ICYMI, here's what went down: Kutcher and Kunis went on Dax Shepard's podcast, the "Armchair Expert," (it was released on July 19th in case you want to listen) and casually noted that they don't believe in the practice of everyday showers when it comes to bathing themselves...and their children. Well now, Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, is siding with the couple, saying, "I wait for the stink."