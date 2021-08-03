Cancel
Exclusive: Jasmine Luv Reflects on the Challenges of Planning a Wedding During COVID

By Esther Lee
theknot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasmine Luv and husband Corey Barrett first locked eyes in their apartment complex gym. "I had moved from Glendale to Downtown LA and he moved from Minnesota, and we saw each other one day," she tells The Knot. "And I thought, 'He's cute.' Then, my brother came to town, and he'd go to the gym. Since he was familiar with everyone there, I described this guy, and he said, 'Oh, that's the YouTuber, Corey.'"

RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann: Wedding Plans Leaked?!

For months, it has been apparent to fans that Jana Duggar is hiding her courtship with Stephen Wissmann. No one is sure of the reason, with speculation ranging from Jim Bob's orders to her disgusting brother's arrest. But the Duggars do not court lightly, or for very long. Now, cyber-sleuths...
RelationshipsPosted by
HelloGiggles

Kristen Bell Hilariously Sided With Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Hygiene for Their Kids

This just in! We have an important development in the Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis hygiene story we reported on last week. ICYMI, here's what went down: Kutcher and Kunis went on Dax Shepard's podcast, the "Armchair Expert," (it was released on July 19th in case you want to listen) and casually noted that they don't believe in the practice of everyday showers when it comes to bathing themselves...and their children. Well now, Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, is siding with the couple, saying, "I wait for the stink."
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.

