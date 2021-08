United Way for Greater Austin and United Way of Williamson County announced Aug. 5 that they will merge, combining their 10-county Central Texas service region. “As the Austin metro area grows, the boundaries between Travis and Williamson counties continue to blend; many people work in one and live in the other,” said David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin, in a statement. “This merger will help us better and more efficiently serve the Greater Austin community, while expanding and deepening our impact with a regional approach.”