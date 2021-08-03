Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Eight Knoxville and Chattanooga Gang Members Convicted

newstalk987.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee recently announced that eight Knoxville and Chattanooga gang members were convicted by a federal jury for drug, firearm and money laundering offenses following an extensive joint investigation. The defendants, identified as Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr., 25, and Trevor Cox, 22, Jyshon Forbes, 27, all of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Demetrius Bibbs, 29, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, are facing varying terms of imprisonment of up to life in prison and $10,000,000 in fines.

www.newstalk987.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Tennessee Valley#Gang Members#Chattanooga Gang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 1

Community Policy