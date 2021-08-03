Eight Knoxville and Chattanooga Gang Members Convicted

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee recently announced that eight Knoxville and Chattanooga gang members were convicted by a federal jury for drug, firearm and money laundering offenses following an extensive joint investigation. The defendants, identified as Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr., 25, and Trevor Cox, 22, Jyshon Forbes, 27, all of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Demetrius Bibbs, 29, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, are facing varying terms of imprisonment of up to life in prison and $10,000,000 in fines.