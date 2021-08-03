Cancel
Missouri State

There is Such a Thing as a Missouri Cobra and It’s a Big NOPE

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This may sound confusing, but there is (and isn't) such a thing as a Missouri Cobra. One was caught recently showing you what they look like and why you shouldn't fear them even though I do. A man recently captured a Missouri Cobra although it's scientific name is the Eastern...

1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Lifestyle
