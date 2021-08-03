There is Such a Thing as a Missouri Cobra and It’s a Big NOPE

I was sitting in the window the other day looking out into yet another summer shower when I noticed a moth flapping around between the inner pane and the outer storm window. As is typical for moths trapped in such situations, this one had flown all the way to the top of the window casing where it was beating itself against every surface trying to get out. I felt for it but couldn’t figure out a way to get at it to effect a bug rescue. As I pondered its dilemma, it occurred to me that the general tendency of most flying insects when trapped between window panes is exactly the wrong one for escaping that situation. They always fly up where there is no way for me to open the window and let them out.